United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $89.89 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $103.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

