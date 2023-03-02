United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after buying an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 220,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $185.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

