United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,301 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 2,950 ($35.60) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.99) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,528.38.

NYSE SHEL opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

