United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,645,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,682 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,034,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 329,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $118.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

