United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High at $471.51

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $471.51 and last traded at $470.43, with a volume of 221922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $463.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $413.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.