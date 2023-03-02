United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 184,252 shares traded.

United States Antimony Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.25, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at United States Antimony

In related news, Director Gary C. Evans acquired 65,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $27,678.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,711.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United States Antimony news, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 65,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $27,678.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 408,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary C. Evans purchased 119,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $53,640.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,857.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 711,402 shares of company stock valued at $305,590. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

