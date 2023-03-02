UNIUM Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.90 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. UNIUM has a total market cap of $112.90 million and approximately $937.91 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be purchased for $38.82 or 0.00165258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 39.48973246 USD and is up 7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $934.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

