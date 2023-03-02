UNIUM (UNM) Price Reaches $39.26

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, UNIUM has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $39.26 or 0.00165746 BTC on popular exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $114.20 million and $820.66 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 36.7087422 USD and is down -12.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $900.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

