Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULH opened at $29.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support inbound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.