Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Urbana Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UBAAF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 4,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186. Urbana has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.
