Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Update

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 840.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Urbana Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UBAAF traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.97. 4,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,186. Urbana has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

About Urbana

Urbana Corp. engages in private investment opportunities for capital appreciation and to invest in publicly traded securities to provide growth, income and liquidity. The company was founded on August 25, 1947 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

