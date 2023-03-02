Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Shares Up 6.9%

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Urbanfund Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$46.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Urbanfund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Brampton, Belleville, Kitchener, and London, Ontario; Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec; and Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.