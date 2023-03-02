UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
UTStarcom Stock Performance
UTStarcom stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About UTStarcom
UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UTStarcom (UTSI)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.