UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Mar 2nd, 2023

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSIGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About UTStarcom

(Get Rating)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

