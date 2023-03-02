UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UTStarcom in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTStarcom stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:UTSI Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

