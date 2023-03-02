Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $16.30

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.30, but opened at $17.13. Utz Brands shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 114,735 shares traded.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Utz Brands Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.31%.
Insider Transactions at Utz Brands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile
UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.
