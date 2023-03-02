UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $3.75

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.30 to $3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.05% from the company’s previous close.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.75 on Thursday. UWM has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UWM by 45.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after buying an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

