Valley National Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 12,096 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 15,609% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 put options.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,983. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

