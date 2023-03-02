Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on April 14th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

VMI opened at $324.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.23 and its 200 day moving average is $309.55. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $210.18 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,409,000 after acquiring an additional 71,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 413,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,989,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,787,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

