VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,810.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $109.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

