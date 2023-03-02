VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 465.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $157.68 on Thursday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $170.25. The company has a market cap of $499.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.62.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.749 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

