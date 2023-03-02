VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 31st total of 4,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,081,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,283,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,385,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,833.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,189,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. 312,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,990. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.