Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 42,934 shares during the period.

VDE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.42. 228,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,365. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.99. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $90.87 and a 1-year high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

