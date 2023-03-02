Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.79. 576,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,105. The company has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

