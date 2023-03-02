Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLT – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $76.35 and last traded at $76.43. Approximately 1,753,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,865,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56.
