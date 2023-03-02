Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.