Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO) Trading Up 0.4%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $75.97. Approximately 988,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,262,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.69.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59.

