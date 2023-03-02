Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 39,500.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

