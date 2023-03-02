Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,433,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of VCSH opened at $74.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH)
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
- 3 Mid-Caps Below $20 That Wall Street Loves
- It’s Do or Die for Opendoor: Can It Survive a Real Estate Slump?
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.