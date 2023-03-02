Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 48.2% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,300 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 701,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,614,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

