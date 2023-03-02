Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.66

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 113372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $708.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.
Read More
