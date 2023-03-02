Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.66

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREXGet Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 113372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $708.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Varex Imaging by 73.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

About Varex Imaging



Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.



