Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 710.0% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vaso Stock Down 5.4 %

VASO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 262,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Vaso has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

