Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.13.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.22 and a 200-day moving average of $173.91. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total transaction of $1,691,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,343.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 188,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,336 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 311,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,270,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 193,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

