Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Raymond James cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.13.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.91.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total value of $2,497,565.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

