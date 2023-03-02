Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.33-$4.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.58. 1,929,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

