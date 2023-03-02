Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.83 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $52.83 million and $1.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00052832 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00024999 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,420,733,277 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,733,274 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

