Ventia Services Group Limited (VNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Ventia Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventia Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventia Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.