Verasity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.70 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $72.88 million and $17.70 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004274 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001017 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00011974 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.

Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.