Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Reduced by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316,382 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $37,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

VRSK stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $178.48. 812,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

