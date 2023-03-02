Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 124,954 shares.The stock last traded at $147.26 and had previously closed at $151.63.
Veritiv Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.
Veritiv Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 10.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Veritiv
Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.
