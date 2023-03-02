Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 125,658 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 124,954 shares.The stock last traded at $147.26 and had previously closed at $151.63.

Veritiv Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Veritiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 10.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Veritiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 113.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 249.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 118,118 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after buying an additional 74,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

