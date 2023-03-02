Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $780.00 million-$800.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.78 million. Verra Mobility also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.00 to $1.10 EPS.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.75. 3,420,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,553. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,726,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 108,092 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

