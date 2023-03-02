Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 18,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.44. 319,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,246. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $232.97 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

