Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 115,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 95,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vicinity Motor in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vicinity Motor Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

About Vicinity Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

