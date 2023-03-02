Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 115,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 95,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vicinity Motor in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.
Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.
