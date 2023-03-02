Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of VSCO stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,680. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 178.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

