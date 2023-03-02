Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of decrease mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.30-$0.60 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.75. 2,879,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,680. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.28. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.36.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after acquiring an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

