Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Position Increased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,382 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.07% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $25,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 178.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.