Videndum Plc (VID) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Videndum’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

VID stock opened at GBX 954 ($11.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,067.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,212.51. Videndum has a 52 week low of GBX 884.93 ($10.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,556 ($18.78). The company has a market capitalization of £444.47 million, a PE ratio of 1,635.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

