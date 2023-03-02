Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vinci from €116.00 ($123.40) to €117.00 ($124.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vinci stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.38.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.