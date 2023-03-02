Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Update

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the January 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

