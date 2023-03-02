Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.79. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 26,247 shares trading hands.
Virco Mfg. Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Company Profile
Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.
