Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.41

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $4.79. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 26,247 shares trading hands.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Virco Mfg. alerts:

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.