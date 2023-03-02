Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 74.42%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 17.6 %

NYSE:SPCE opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,591,000 after buying an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,874,000 after buying an additional 558,020 shares during the period. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Virgin Galactic

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPCE. KeyCorp started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.