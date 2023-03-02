Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.90

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.90 ($9.47) and traded as high as €9.76 ($10.39). Vivendi shares last traded at €9.73 ($10.35), with a volume of 1,959,413 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group set a €14.60 ($15.53) target price on Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.90.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.