Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 540,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,469,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after buying an additional 773,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after buying an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 112,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -70.42%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

