VRES (VRS) Price Hits $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $99.21 million and $456.15 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031275 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021956 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00219885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,490.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03968657 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $508.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.